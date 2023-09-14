Free cuppas sparked conversations on mental health in cafes across the region the morning of September 14.
Local non-profit HealthWISE donated more than $6500 to 29 cafes throughout the New England North West and southern Queensland to shout the morning rush for R U OK? Day.
A national initiative which reminds Australians to check in on friends and family, customers were also offered R U OK? Day resources on starting conversations about mental health.
Armidale's Westside Espresso Café and Boobooks were proud to take part, along with Michael's Café in Uralla, Fusspots in Ebor and Juneils Café in Guyra.
"We have seen so many of our friends struggle with mental health, and we would like to see people get better," Westside Espresso owner Nicholas Chin said.
Owner of Michael's Café Michael Welbourn said R U OK? Day reminds people of the importance of reaching out to friends and neighbours.
"With mental health a big issue in the community, I am proud to help in any way to get the message across," he added.
HealthWISE Mental Health team leader Tanya Hague recognised that it can be daunting to ask a loved one if they're ok, especially if the answer is no.
She said you don't need to be a health professional to help someone who's struggling, and it can be as simple as lending an ear.
"You can absolutely save someone's life just by listening. Just being there with them, showing them that you care, maybe offering to sit down and have a cup of tea with them," she said.
"It is really important to genuinely listen to the person and give them your full attention. Be prepared, because it may be a long conversation," she said.
Tanya recommended visiting the R U OK? Day website to learn more about how to respond when someone tells you they are not ok. HealthWISE also runs free Touchpoints workshops, which educate community members on recognising and responding to people at risk of suicide.
HealthWISE also supported emergency workers with coffee vouchers and targeted mental health resources, as part of 'Are They Triple OK?'.
The companion campaign was developed by R U OK? in response to research by Beyond Blue which found that police and emergency service workers report suicidal thoughts more than twice as often as the general population.
"As part of the HealthWISE Recover, Adapt, Connect Black Summer Bushfires program, we're working with people around preparedness for natural disasters, and first responders are front and centre in that," Recover, Adapt, Connect team leader Susan McGuire said.
"We have also put together a presentation for emergency services around mental health resources that are available to them and their families."
HealthWISE is licenced to run Touchpoints workshops through Roses in the Ocean.
To learn more or request a local workshop, call HealthWISE on 6766 1394. Presentations for emergency services workers can be requested by emailing RAC@healthwise.org.au.
