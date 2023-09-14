The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News

Armidale Physie Club held their inter club

Updated September 14 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Physie competitors
Physie competitors

The Armidale Physie Club would love to congratulate all of its members who competed on August 26 and 27 at our inter club that was held at NEGS. Results:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.