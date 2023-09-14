The Armidale Physie Club would love to congratulate all of its members who competed on August 26 and 27 at our inter club that was held at NEGS. Results:
Day one: Hollie Cuttle 3rd (033); Lynette McLean 1st (070); Julie Pearson 4th (040 heat 1); Kylie Debreceny 4th(040 heat 2); Tilly McKay 3rd (13 yrs); Natalie Bower 3rd (Intermediate heat 1); Olivia O'Reilly4th (Intermediate heat 2)
Magnificent performances by Melissa Hackett, Sophia-Rose Markham, Colleen Duff-Forbes, Sarah Holford, Karen Russell, Marg Rogers, Maria Farrell, Nichola Mitchell, Ashlee Duff-Forbes, Rhianna Landowner, Fiona Munzenrieder, Peyton Slade, Freya Giles, Ruby Williams, Jess Munzenrieder, Lily Baber, Rubyrose Onley, Jessica Kernahan,Charlotte Williams and Kirrily Baber
Day two: Darcie Simpkin 3rd (8 years heat 3); Lily Hackett 1st (5 years heat 1); Rose Hutton 3rd (5 years heat2); Claire Dorian 2nd (6 years); Charlise Deiderick 2nd (11 years heat 1); Hayley Waite 4th (11years heat 2); Emily Waite 5th (9years heat 3); Adelaide Prince 5th (9 years heat 2); Greta Mulready 2nd (9 years heat3); Bella Barnden 5th (12years )
Superstar performances by Isla Debreceny, Josie Arnott, Charli Cuttle, Abbie Jeffery, Ava Stroud, Audrey Croft, PoppyHall, AlicePearson, Imogen Killen, Maya Slade, Zoe Murray, Abbie Constance, Chelsea Debreceny, Emilia Simpkins and Nora Mulready.
All girls and ladies are now training for their zone competition held in Tamworth in October. It consists of team events where eight girls or ladies perform their work in formations competing against other clubs. Champion Girl is also held for all girls and ladies. Place getters perform at Junior and Ladies Nationals held at Homebush Sydney during November.
