2 beds | 1 bath
This delightful gem is a renovator's dream.
This home is centrally situated, on a large 940sqm corner block with a fully fenced yard and off-street parking for your convenience.
The sunny north-facing garden is filled with large shady trees and cottage-style enchanted gardens with established hedging and spring bulbs in bloom.
There are two bedrooms plus a study and one bath, with original fittings and fixtures including an original wood fire stove in the kitchen and a claw foot bath in the bathroom, which fills the home with charm and character.
111 O'Dell Street is opposite the hospital and health care services and within walking distance to cafes, bus stop, the train station, and shops.
"You will fall in love with this delight on O'Dell," said listing agent Nellie Hayes.
If this character-filled home on a large block is the home for you, call Nellie today for your appointment to view.
