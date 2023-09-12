The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Financial support and counselling on offer to beekeepers impacted by Varroa mite

By Newsroom
September 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Commercial beekeepers affected by the continuing spread of the invasive varroa mite can access $1500 in financial assistance through bush charity Rural Aid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.