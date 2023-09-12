Commercial beekeepers affected by the continuing spread of the invasive varroa mite can access $1500 in financial assistance through bush charity Rural Aid.
Since the alarm was first raised at the Port of Newcastle in June 2022, more than 260 outbreaks of Varroa mite have been detected.
"Like everyone involved in agriculture, Rural Aid is enormously concerned for our beekeepers and our 'littlest livestock'," Chief Executive Officer John Warlters said.
"Rural Aid is supporting beekeepers with an offer of $1500 of financial assistance and rural counsellors on standby to provide emotional support."
The charity has already provided more than $500,000 to beekeepers since 2015 and is ready to again provide a 'hand up' to producers.
"Our thoughts are with beekeepers and their families at this time. It must be soul destroying to see precious hives euthanised on top of the significant financial impact," Mr Warlters.
"Our counselling team is specially trained to help primary producers navigate crisis. We thank the NSW DPI for their trust in encouraging apiarists to reach out to Rural Aid.
"We are urging affected beekeepers to get in touch with Rural Aid at this distressing time."
Varroa-mite affected beekeepers can apply for assistance at www.ruralaid.org.au/services-provided/
Donations can be made at https://varroamite.ruralaid.org.au/
Detections of varroa mite should be reported to the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881.
