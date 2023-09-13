Michael Taylor from Kentucky and Ben Poschelk from Glen Innes have each been awarded scholarships as part of a $1.6 million, Future Drought Fund (FDF) investment.
The scholarships, through Nuffield Australia, a leading agricultural scholarship organisation were announced recently by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and are designed to help farmers increase their knowledge of new tools and practices for a changing climate.
The two recipients from New England were part of 5 total scholarships that were awarded across the country with Nuffield expected to offer further opportunities over the next 2 years.
The Scholars will travel overseas to study drought resistance and learn from international leaders in the field.
The FDF's investment will also see all Nuffield Australia scholars supported to increase their knowledge of drought resistance to better prepare themselves and their communities for drying conditions.
First Assistant Secretary of Farm Resistance, Mel Brown, said the scholarships provide farmers with a valuable opportunity to gain an international perspective on drought resilience activities.
"The FDF supports scholars to build drought resilience expertise, adapt innovative technology and practices from overseas, and allows these learning to be shared to advance Australian agriculture," she said.
Michael Taylor, the former Australian farmer of the year, is from Kentucky and will study solutions to the challenges that hinder the widespread adoption of agroforestry.
Agroforestry is a key component of 'Taylors Run,' the farming business Michael operates with his wife, Milly, and parents, Jon and Vicki.
Michael has recognised two key challenges that are persistent in preventing the widespread adoption of agroforestry, they include "Limited access to suitable processing technology and skills for small agroforestry enterprises, and "education and awareness campaigns" which he sees as crucial to promote the benefits of agroforestry such as "drought resilience, mental health, tourism and increased profitability."
Michael will travel to Scandinavia, France, New Zealand, China, India and North America and says the work will help achieve Meat and Livestock Australia and Australian Wool Innovation's 2030 net zero commitments.
"Agroforestry will be a significant driver to achieving the net zero goals, as well as adding resilience to grazing and cropping enterprises," he said.
Ben Poschelk runs a full-blood Wagyu breeding enterprise in Glen Innes with his wife and sees first hand the growing need for focus with respect to individual and sector-wide resilience in the face of more frequent extreme weather, including drought.
Ben will undertake a global analysis of resilience thinking and change in people and communities who have adapted to manage adverse weather conditions.
Ben says 'Whilst 'drought resilience' as a resilience subset is considered a relatively new area, there is significant investment globally to support learnings around the subject".
Ben seeks to collaborate with, and learn from, thought leaders within organisations leading the way in resilience research, including the Stockholm Resilience Centre in Sweden and leaders in countries such as Israel.
"It is my focus to identify ways to help primary producers to better manage adverse weather events and identify avenues to impart those tools and practices into our industries," he says.
