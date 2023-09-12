Nationals' MP Barnaby Joyce said a moratorium on wind and solar factories is "probably a better outcome" than scrapping the federal party's policy to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
"It's a trade off for one over the other," Mr Joyce told ACM "It's probably a better outcome."
The National Party voted down a motion to abolish its policy of net zero by 2050, at their annual conference attended by about 100 delegates in Canberra on Saturday, September 9.
Mr Joyce, Senator Matt Canavan and MP Colin Boyce were among those known to support the motion before it was knocked back at the conference.
Instead, Mr Joyce said he debated in support of a motion moved by Mr Canavan and seconded by Mr Boyce, for a National Party moratorium on large-scale renewable energy projects, until they have undergone proper approval processes by the federal government.
"I was very happy when we amended for a moratorium on wind factories and solar factories," MP Joyce said.
"But let's not call them farms because farms grow food, steel in a paddock does not, nor does coal bolts in a paddock."
The moratorium forms part of National Party policy, which has no bearing on official federal governmental changes because they are in opposition.
READ ALSO:
Uralla farmer John Peatfield welcomed the National Party's policy move, but says there needs to be a full ban on renewable energy projects until an accumulative impact statement on all Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) has been completed.
"As far as New England goes, we've been pushing for a reduction in the size of the REZ down from eight to three gigawatts," the member for grassroots organisation RED4NE said.
Walcha farmer Damien Timbs, whose property will mainly be impacted by the proposed Winterbourne and Ruby Hills wind projects, said he'd "certainly welcome a moratorium".
"But I think we've got to all step back and take a deep breath and look at right place, right size and some screening measures on the type of developer that we invite into our rural communities," Mr Timbs said.
The Voice for Walcha member also said there needs to be an audit on whether or not the REZs will be carbon neutral.
"I can't understand how it is going to help us better improve the environment when we have native habitat, both flora and fauna, being destroyed," Mr Timbs said.
The NSW state government is expected to provide their response to the 2023 parliamentary inquiry into the feasibility of underground transmission lines to support renewable energy projects, on December 1.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.