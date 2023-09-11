The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Soccer: Jake McCann on starring for South Armidale and an impending World Cup

By Zac Lowe
Updated September 11 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the outset of the season, Jake McCann knew he would likely only spend one year wearing the yellow and green of South Armidale United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.