WORKSHOPS will be held across New England aimed at preparing residents for drought and a changing climate.
The five projects will be supported by a $285,000 grant from the Federal Government's Future Drought Fund, allocated by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.
Landcare and community associations in Glen Innes, Inverell, Armidale, Tenterfield, Uralla and Walcha will receive the funding.
READ MORE:
"The beauty of this program is that it's so flexible, it can support events, initiatives, training and even small-scale infrastructure," foundation spokeswoman Nina O'Brien said.
"But at their core, each project is about fostering the growth of stronger networks to encourage shared learning and more collaboration.
"We're already seeing that happen among the program facilitators, who are leading by example, having established a community of practice, and mentoring one another across the regions."
The New England was one of 11 agriculture-dependent regions across Australia identified by the foundation for the funding.
In all, $3.65 million in grants was awarded to regions including south west Australia, the Mallee region in Victoria and north and north west Tasmania.
The foundation is the only national body of its kind focused on ensuring the social and economic strength of remote, rural and regional communities.
The Future Drought Fund provides $100 million each year for programs and projects to support farmers and regional communities build their drought resilience.
The New England centres receiving the grants are:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.