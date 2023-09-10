In the third round of the season, South Armidale United did what no other team had done for the past three years and defeated OVA.
It was always going to happen - no team can stay unbeaten forever. But what few expected was that the Scorpions would go on to fell the Mushies twice more during 2023, including in extraordinary fashion during today's major semi-final at Johnson Field.
But, skipper Josh Frost said, it does not mean they have solved the riddle of how to beat OVA. They have merely shown that it is possible.
"It's really hard to say [if we've figured them out]," Frost said.
"I'd like to think so, but who knows? They could come out and play a completely different game in the grand final, they're an unpredictable and good-quality team."
On the weekend, however, South Armidale had the advantage of an early lead.
The team's leading goal-scorer for the year, Jake McCann, raced out of the blocks with a header nine minutes in which found the back of the net.
OVA eventually responded in the 43rd minute through Riley Russell, but every time it seemed as though the Mushies had clawed their way back into the game, the Scorpions grabbed the lead again.
"It was frustrating, and it was hard because they are such a good team," Frost said.
"[OVA] did get some goals to equal it up many times. It was hard for the boys, but I'm proud of the way they bounced back and got in front again, and got it done in the end."
When the referee blew the full-time whistle, the score was 2-2 and extra time beckoned. Both teams were relatively fresh, but Frost believed the South Armidale boys were fitter and their pressure would keep OVA on the back foot.
"We've definitely got a young, fit team," he said.
"That's definitely a part of our play, to knock the ball around feet and get in behind and overrun them."
After the Scorpions scored in the first period of extra time, and OVA responded in kind in the second, McCann sealed the game with less than a minute left when he produced arguably the goal of the year, which was also his third of the day.
A corner resulted in the ball bouncing above McCann's head, who leaned back and timed a bicycle kick to perfection. It found the net despite clipping OVA keeper Josh Magann's glove, and their 4-3 victory sparked raucous celebrations from both the Scorpions and their considerable fanbase at the ground.
"That was awesome," Frost said.
"It was good to have lots of supporters here, we were over the moon. Couldn't be happier."
Facing their first preliminary final in years, OVA coach Tim Coates said the team responded well after the game.
They made several key errors, and will welcome back some key players in next weekend's game against the Moore Creek Mountain Goats for a place in the grand final.
"You use this as a learning opportunity for next time," Coates said.
"We gave Jake way too much room, and that hurt us. We had enough opportunities to win the game, but we just didn't put the chances away."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.