The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Northern Inland Football: South Armidale United sink OVA to book grand final spot

By Zac Lowe
September 10 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the third round of the season, South Armidale United did what no other team had done for the past three years and defeated OVA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.