The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Walcha Golf Club to host World Sand Greens Championships

By Staff Writers
September 8 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The inaugural World Sand Greens Championships will be staged in 2024, with the Walcha Golf Club to stage the women's tournament. Picture supplied
The inaugural World Sand Greens Championships will be staged in 2024, with the Walcha Golf Club to stage the women's tournament. Picture supplied

Some of Australia's best professional golfers and elite amateur are set to test their games in a way very few have ever done, with the inaugural World Sand Greens Championships for men and women coming in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.