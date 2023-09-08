The Armidale Express
Essential Energy rolls out electricity safety program for schools

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
September 8 2023 - 4:00pm
A program raising awareness of the hazards associated with electricity has been rolled out this week in schools across NSW.
An electricity safety awareness campaign initiated by Essential Energy in conjunction with the Department of Education has rolled out around New England schools this week.

