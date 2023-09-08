The Armidale Express
New England and Northern Inland volunteers off to state final ceremony

Updated September 8 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:08pm
TAS student Wylie Wright leads a team of his fellow students to prepare about 100 meals a week which are delivered to community organisations by the Armidale Neighbourhood Centre.
COOKING about 100 meals a week for those in need across Armidale has earned TAS student Wylie Wright a major community award.

