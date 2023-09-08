COOKING about 100 meals a week for those in need across Armidale has earned TAS student Wylie Wright a major community award.
The Centre for Volunteering held 25 regional awards ceremonies across NSW to celebrate the outstanding achievements of volunteers.
Four finalists from the New England and Northern Inland were recognised for their efforts at a ceremony held on September 7.
They will attend a gala state ceremony in Sydney on December 5 for the announcement of the 2023 NSW Volunteer of the Year.
One of New England's four finalists is Wylie.
He puts his culinary skills to good use for people at the Armidale Women's Refuge, Armidale Youth Refuge and people experiencing homelessness.
He leads a team of his fellow students to prepare about 100 meals a week which are delivered to community organisations by the Armidale Neighbourhood Centre.
When the project commenced, only 15 meals per week were prepared. Since the beginning 2023 this has grown to providing 84-106 meals per week, all year round as demand has increased.
The other volunteer finalists from New England and Northern Inland are:
Adult Volunteer of the Year: Armidale Women's Shelter management committee volunteer Juliet Kaberry, for her support of women and their families across the New England and Northern Inland region;
Senior Volunteer of the Year: Cecily Wicks, who is the welcoming face at the Cancer Council NSW Inala House at Tamworth Base Hospital, where she supports patients from regional and remote communities;
Volunteer Team of the Year - Armidale Sanctuary Volunteer Co-Ordination, who support and manage a team of 200 volunteers at the Armidale Sanctuary Humanitarian Settlement Service. They meet new volunteers, introduce them to families and match them to required services. They manage the volunteer database ensuring the service is compliant.
"Volunteers from across the New England and Northern Inland region give their time and energy to help make their local community a better place," The Centre for Volunteering chief executive Gemma Rygate said.
"They help build healthy and well-connected communities. Their tireless work helps support people across health, education, sporting and community sectors. Our awards recognise their work and give us the chance to say thank you."
The 2023 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards are supported by principal partners the NSW Department of Communities and Justice and ClubsNSW, which represents the state's 1100 not-for-profit clubs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.