A consultant hired by Hunter New England Health to work with the clinicians in their Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service says parents are 'the missing piece of the puzzle' when it comes to the well-being of young people.
Dr Jenny Brown, an experienced mental health support worker and family therapist will speak at PLC Armidale's 2023 Community Forum on campus on Monday, September 11.
While Dr Brown acknowledges that there is a need for professional support for struggling young people, the message she aims to convey to parents is that they have a crucial role to play in what PLC principal Mrs Nicola Taylor describes as an 'increasingly technological, disconnected, digital and highly sexualised world.'
Mrs Taylor says the college had identified the opportunity of bringing together keynote speakers, researchers and leaders in their respective areas to look at some of the emerging and current issues challenging girls and parents of daughters.
During the evening, Dr Brown will draw from her recently published research that shows what a difference is made when parents discover ways to adjust themselves to help in their child's recovery of well-being.
"They develop agency, and out of that comes hope," she said.
"Children do better when parents discover the difference they can make, rather than being strongly invested in finding an external professional fix."
She says the dramatic rise in anxiety and depression in children began before COVID and attributes much of this to time-poor and stressed parents, the rise of technology, the necessity for both parents to work and the pressure that puts them under.
"Parents are feeling out of their depth more and want to outsource more because of that loss of confidence," Dr Brown said. "They're doubting themselves."
Mrs Taylor says Dr Brown will present some big ideas focusing on different pathways to effective parenting.
"Based on her research and Dr Murray Bowen's family systems theory, she uses real examples to illustrate how parents recover their clarity and confidence and, in turn, help their children to grow into responsibly resilient young people," Mrs Taylor said.
"Dr Brown will empower you to be crucial to your daughter's well-being and know how to promote appropriate levels of responsible independence.
"This significant community event is relevant to parents, educators and those working with pre-teen girls through to young women across the New England, North West Region."
With 35 years of experience in family health and social work, Dr Brown's passion has been thinking about family life and children's development in the context of their environment.
"I have been invited to help their clinicians know how to support parents and families more effectively as everyone knows, adolescent and child mental health services are under pressure, she said."
The event is being live streamed for those who cannot attend.
