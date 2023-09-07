The ins and outs for the New England Rugby Union grand finals

Saturday, September 9 at Bellevue Oval, UNE Armidale
Schedule of events.
10.40am: Third grade Albies v Tamworth
12.10pm: Second grade - Albies v Glen Innes
1.45 pm: Women's 10s - Albies v Barbarians
3.00pm Welcome to country and national anthem
3.05pm: First grade Albies v Armidale Blues
First grade
Albies
1 Chayton Ekanayake 2 George Burns 3 Ben Hamparsum (C) 4 Mark Green 5 Hamish Brown 6 Tom McCormack 7 Nick Alcorn 8 Sam Greer 9 Charlie Flude 10 Matt Peterson 11 Will Makim 12 Harry Lane 13 Joe Kennedy 14 Nick Corderoy 15 Braith Powick
Coaches: Neil Van Der Linde and Michael Te Moana
Armidale Blues
1 Tim Brazier 2 Craig Norrie 3 Peter Cumming 4 Mick Frost 5 Callan Lawrence 6 Luke Cotterell 7 Thomas Goddard 8 Corey Stace 9 Liam Salmon 10 Harry Phillips 11 Morgan Pennefather 12 Jack Grant (C) 13 Sam Brazier 14 Michael Paull 15 Jaia Richardson-fowell 16 Jason Saayman 17 James Haggerty 18 Ben Norman 19 Shuaib Rhodes-swain 20 Matt Barker 21 Fraser Thomas 22 Fred Maher.
Coach: Riley Hopwood
Second grade
Albies
1 Will Markey 2 Jack Bowery 3 Oscar Ward 4 Tom Johnston 5 Hamish McMaster 6 Tommy Hamilton(c) 7 James Slacksmith 8 Lachlan McGufficke 9 Jack Cooper 10 Issac Brown 11 Lachlan Munday 12 Chris Court (VC) 13 Ben Childes 14 Will Gordon 15 Tom Puckeridge 16 Jack McAuliffe.
Coaches: Scott Waterson and Mick McCarthy
Glen Innes
1 Mitchel Swift 2 Harrison Miller 3 Cory McClelland 4 Thomas Coldham 5 Ben Schiffmann 6 Thomas Benton 7 Matt Newsome 8 Toby Newsome 9 Ryan Smith 10 Kaleb Hope 11 Michael Miller 12 Jack Miller 13 Ben Lockwood 14 Daniel Landers 15 Harrison Brown 16 Nicholas Grob 17 David Newsome 18 Dan Loader 19 Adam Kerr 20 Bryce Burey 21 Braden Miller 22 Siaosi Taualii.
Coach: Mitch Swift
Third grade
Albies
1 Oliver Murphy 2 Lachie Lawson 3 James Holy 4 Ethan Kruger 5 Will Freeman 6 Angus Barber 7 Tom Medway 8 Patty Davis 9 Tully Muller 10 Paddy Keady (C) 11 Liam Keady 12 Ben Donohoe (C) 13 Jack Adams 14 Olli Cook 15 Royce Carroll 16 Patrick Wheeler 17 Archie Paton 18 Tom Mitchell 19 Chris Thompson 20 Ryan Schmitt 21 Archie Chick 22 Nick Baker 23 Henry Molesworth. Coaches: Sam Webster and Nick Quinn
Tamworth
1 Oliver McKenzie 2 Alex Fogarty 3 Nicholas Bradbery 4 Tauto Koroi 5 Aidan Dougherty 6 Bailey Rock 7 Ashley Dwyer 8 Alastair Doyle 9 Jacob Shaw (C) 10 Michael Pearce (C) 11 Michael Tutasi 12 Tusi Misi 13 Cameron Thorne 14 Ioelu Misi 15 Senirusi Rauge 16 Ben Sheedy 17 Peter Kelly 18 Liam Christian 19 Samuel Dickson 20 George Smallwood 21 Cameron Dagger 22 Luke Wallace.
Coach: Michael Pearce and Jacob Shaw
Women's 10s
Albies
1 Elly Byrial 2 Zara Bambling 3 Hayley O'Connor 4 Sally Nielsen 5 Kate Wykes 6 Annalise Martin 7 Clare Harpley 8 Erin Alcorn 9 Addy Haddrill 10 Poppy Toddhunter 11 Elsie Hunt 12 Tink Morgan 13 Meg Groenewald 14 Grace Thomas 15 Ollie Nichols.
Coach: Hugh McCormack
Barbarians
1 Mackinley Giliver 2 Emily Dickson (C) 3 Madeline Brockhoff 4 Tiara Hamilton 5 Bella Johnson 6 Sateeva Boney 7 Skye Gordon Briggs (C) 8 Paige Anderson 9 Ell Mcnaught 10 Taylor Danieli 11 Jamelia Kelly 12 Jeanette Waters 13 Serena Levy 14 Jessica Natty 15 Caitlin Woods
Coach: Daniel Dooner
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.