The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

GLENRAC hosting Fit Farmers day with focus on mental health

Updated September 6 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FARMERS will be the focus of a session promoting emotional, financial and physical health in the New England region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.