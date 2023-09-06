FARMERS will be the focus of a session promoting emotional, financial and physical health in the New England region.
The Glen Innes Natural Resources Advisory Committee (GLENRAC) is hosting the free Fit Farmers event on September 14.
"Fit Farmers takes place on RU OK Day each year and is a day that highlights the importance of taking some time to check in on your own physical, financial and emotional health for farmers," GLENRAC Chief Executive Officer Kylie Falconer said.
"The event is always a highlight of our calendar as it includes presentations from a diverse range of speakers, this year we are delighted to host Alex Thomas from #PlantASeedForSafety as our keynote speaker.
"Originally from a remote South Australian sheep station, Alex has a powerful personal story on farm safety that led to the creation of #PlantASeedForSafety - a rural social change initiative that ultimately, gets people home to their families at the end of each day."
The Rural Crime Squad - New England Police District will present at the event.
Crime in rural NSW continues to remain high with 81 per cent of farmers experiencing crimes such as stock and fuel theft, trespassing and illegal hunting.
The impact of crimes is exceptionally high causing financial, physical, and psychological devastation to farmers and has a flow-on effect to the wider Australian economy.
Staff will have time on the day to discuss any sensitive issues one-on-one during the meal breaks.
Jodi Toole from Safe Work NSW will discuss keeping safe on farms.
She will also provide an overview of the current $1000 small business rebates available for all small businesses including farmers. Free to attend.
Morning tea and lunch are provided. Email katie.shaw@glenrac.org.au or call the office on 02 6732 3443 to secure a ticket.
