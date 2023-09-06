The Armidale Express
Updated September 6 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:20pm
With the referendum date on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament officially set for October 14, the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is on the hunt for people to work the polls, especially in regional centres like Tamworth.

Local News

