With the referendum date on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament officially set for October 14, the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is on the hunt for people to work the polls, especially in regional centres like Tamworth.
"It can be difficult to find staff in regional and remote areas so we're really hopeful people will put up their hands, get involved in their communities and make sure people in their areas can vote," Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said
"This will be a unique opportunity to work at the first federal referendum this century and add a pretty rare experience to your resume."
But if patriotism isn't enough to entice you into a day of vote-counting, there's also a financial incentive.
"It's paid work - a boost to help pay the bills, plan something nice or even get ready for Christmas," Mr Rogers said.
The AEC is offering various roles, most of which require only a single day's commitment and come with training.
Payment packages for working on polling day range from $203 to $896 depending on the type of work applicants qualify for.
Additional payment is available for those able to work before voting day for pre-polling.
"We become one of the nation's largest employers ever so briefly - most roles are a single day's employment with training provided but some roles stretch over a few weeks," Mr Rogers said
New South Wales State Manager for the AEC Rebecca Main said many areas in the New England region will be a particular focus for the commission's recruiting efforts.
"We particularly want to hear from people living in Dubbo, Armidale, Inverell, Scone and Tamworth, which have been historically challenging to recruit workers in.
Beyond staffing polling stations, the AEC requires manpower for their mobile polling teams to visit remote communities, aged care facilities, prisons, and homeless shelters so everyone's voice is heard.
"Even if people don't live in a particular area, we hope they'll consider travelling a short distance to help give all NSW communities the opportunity to vote locally," Ms Main said.
To qualify to be a temporary worker, applicants must be an Australian citizen aged 18 years or over, commit to maintaining political issue neutrality and impartiality, - i.e. not publicly active in political affairs - and complete a police check.
For more information on referendum work or to register your interest, visit the AEC website or call 02 6271 4631.
To find out more about what the referendum is and how to vote, you can read our explainer here.
