Natalia and Duncan from Broadcroft Design are award-winning landscape designers and creative metalwork artists who have recently moved their business and family to New England.
It was a chance to start a fresh chapter after 17 years of living and working in Kin Kin, near Noosa Heads.
The artists, partners in life and business, started Broadcroft Design on the Sunshine Coast over a decade ago.
From industrial to artistic, from structural steelwork to theatre scenery, from fabrication design, drafting and project management, the pair have created an impressive and life-defining artistic business range.
Natalia and Duncan only moved to Armidale in June, already, they have managed to set up a stall at Little Birdy home wares store in Uralla and are gearing up for the inaugural New England Garden Festival.
If moving a business wasn't enough, they have also established a café in Richardson arcade directly opposite Turners.
Natalia says starting a café was not something they had in mind when they first moved to Armidale, however, she sees it as a golden opportunity to get to know the locals.
"We were not really sure how long it might take to integrate our business ideas into the community and when I saw the advertisement on marketplace it piqued my interest.
"What better way to meet and be a part of the community than opening a café"!
"We would also one day love to open a creative garden Centre. A place where we could have garden art, plants, a café and also gift ware, so this café we have here seems to be a natural progression towards that vision."
"Through the creative metal works we have enjoyed other small businesses that were like-minded and what we feel is extremely important is having Australian-made and hand-made, so I aim to continue on with that kind of ethos in the future."
For Broadcroft Design, it's not about the bottom line, it's about creating something beautiful and timeless.
They have a strong focus on using locally sourced materials and are passionate about handmade and Australian-made products.
Natalia says what attracted the family, and their business to the area were the climate, the geography and the town's reputation as a sustainable living community.
"I'm sensing an undercurrent, a surge of people moving to the area who appreciate the beauty and value of being in a small community and what it really means to be a part of that.
Our creative metalwork business sees us travelling regularly up and down the Eastern Seaboard between Brisbane and sometimes as far south as Melbourne.
Armidale was perfectly located right in the middle of Sydney and Brisbane, so when we began to have conversations about moving, and where we were to move to, that was certainly a big part of it.
My husband is originally from the UK, there was something very appealing about the cool climate of the Northern Tablelands, she says."
"My daughter said she wanted to move to the UK, so I said to her, how about a compromise? How about New England? She really liked the idea of the cooler climate and the four seasons as did we.
"After such a long time of living and starting a business from scratch on the Sunshine Coast, taking the leap to move was a tad scary but I'm of the belief you have these moments, these opportunities in life and you may as well seize them and keep discovering.
"We have a permanent spot at Little Birdy in Uralla, and we have the garden shows throughout the year including the New England Garden Festival which we are very much looking forward to.
"We also very much look forward to meeting the people of Armidale and settling into this lovely town."
