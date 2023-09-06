The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Annual NERAM Bake Off on the menu for Spring

Updated September 6 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NERAM director Rachael Parsons is looking forward to a sweet and successful bake off competition.
NERAM director Rachael Parsons is looking forward to a sweet and successful bake off competition.

New England bakers will be whipping out their best cake and bickie recipes to see who will rise to the top of the 2023 Great NERAM Bake Off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.