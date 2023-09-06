New England bakers will be whipping out their best cake and bickie recipes to see who will rise to the top of the 2023 Great NERAM Bake Off.
To be held on September 17, the event invites all levels of bakers to put their whisk and spoon to the test in categories for: Best tasting cake; best artistic cake; best tasting biscuit; best gluten-free baked good; best budding baker 9-16 years and best junior baker eight years and under.
"This is the third Great NERAM Bake Off," NERAM director Rachael Parsons said.
"We came up with the idea for the event in 2021 as a response to the continued COVID19 lockdowns that saw many people at home baking ... and watching television shows such as The Great British Bake Off. The first event was held in May 2021, between lockdowns.
"We were overwhelmed by entries in 2021, over 90 cakes and biscuits were entered across the various categories, it was amazing to see them all lined up on tables and then to be able to taste them as part of the afternoon tea. In 2022 there were around 50 entries, and it was another fantastic and sweet day."
Ms Parsons said she loved seeing all the creative delicious baked delights and the colourful and imaginative entries from the budding and junior bakers.
"In the adult categories there are often really impressive entries, cakes that look complex and amazing... but looks aren't everything, and certainly the best tasting cake has been awarded previously to an entry that looked unassuming but was absolutely delicious."
You don't have to be a great baker to enjoy this event though, as you can buy tickets to the afternoon tea and taste some of the delicious entries on the day.
"The highlight of course is getting to taste all the entries, and cake lovers are invited to grab a ticket for the afternoon tea, to try cakes and pick their own favourites," said Ms Parsons.
You can register for the event and buy your tickets to the morning tea at www.neram.com.au Registrations for the bake off close September 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.