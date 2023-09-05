When a scriptwriter for Playschool helps develop a campaign, you know it's going to be anything but ordinary.
The team from Seasons of New England knew they were on to a good thing when Carlo Ritchie lent his talents to their first project in 2019. This early collaboration led to a campaign that still resonates with their audience today and shares some beautiful New England scenery, with a typically unique spin on why it's a great idea to discover the New England.
The new collaboration has resulted in a video that invites you to discover the region through the products that are made here and the people who make them. With a mildly eccentric take on the nursery rhyme, "butcher, baker candlestick maker" the video takes you on an entertaining tour of all things New England, enticing you to put the region at the top of your travel - and shopping - itinerary.
Taro Toomey from Seasons of New England says reaching out to Carlo to help write and participate in the promotional video made perfect sense as he was there in the early days back when the festival was still finding its roots.
"When we were first starting out, Carlo was working as a rep for one of the breweries that was involved with the festival. I remember he brought up a busload of people from Sydney to the seasons of New England, he also helped us by working at the bar.
We wanted this to be a very special video to help deliver the message about how it really helps to spend your dollars on handmade and locally produced products, we reached out to Carlos and more or less gave him free rein as far as script ideas went and he got back to us a few weeks later with his amazing ideas."
It's all part of a campaign to reinforce the value of spending your shopping dollars on products that are made by hand and produced locally. For example, a New England based maker will provide value across multiple layers of our local economy. Through sourcing their supplies and raw materials, using local design and photographic services, plus local employment opportunities to name just a few areas that see benefit.
"If we can all make a conscious decision this year to spend our dollars on products that are made and produced in the New England we will all make a huge difference to our local economies right across the region."
