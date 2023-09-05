The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Voice to Parliament

'Yes' signs damaged and stolen ahead of Voice to Parliament referendum

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
September 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RESIDENTS have reported damaged or stolen signs which support the 'yes' vote for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.