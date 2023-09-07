4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Set in Armidale's popular North Hill on a corner block, this home offers opportunity for everyone in the property market.
With multiple living areas overlooking sunlit verandahs, this home offers space for the whole family whilst providing a feeling of idyllic comfort.
The modern kitchen is centrally located within the house providing electric cooking appliances, a dishwasher, and ample storage.
The main bedroom has a generous walk-in wardrobe and ensuite along with three more bedrooms all including built-ins.
For year-round comfort, there are two reverse-cycle air-conditioning and under-floor heating. The 12 solar panel system controls keeps running costs in check.
The backyard is fenced with side gate access and established low-maintenance gardens including a veggie patch and a garden shed. There is also a double lock-up garage with internal access.
The functional children's play area is the icing on the cake.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.