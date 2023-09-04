The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New England company Zondii a finalist in national IT award for handheld device measuring microns

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left Zondii founder Danielle Morton, project officer Ellie Bennett and Zondii executive director Crystal McGregor.
From left Zondii founder Danielle Morton, project officer Ellie Bennett and Zondii executive director Crystal McGregor.

A NEW ENGLAND business that developed a device measuring wool microns is a finalist in a national technologies competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.