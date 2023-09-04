A NEW ENGLAND business that developed a device measuring wool microns is a finalist in a national technologies competition.
Zondii's device lets woolgrowers scan fleeces either directly on the sheep or in the shearing shed, instantly providing a correct measurement of microns.
Zondii executive director Crystal McGregor gave a nod to wool growers across the New England, on whom the technology was tested.
"It was great to have the best wool growers in Australia right here in New England on whom we could test our technology," Ms McGregor said.
Founded by Armidale businesswoman Danielle Morton, Zondii was approached by the Australian Wool Innovation company, needing a cheap and efficient way of measuring wool microns.
"There are 67 million sheep shorn in Australia each year and not enough wool classers to be able to support that," Ms McGregor said.
"Wool testing equipment is hard to access and expensive; many wool growers only find out the micron value after their wool has gone on to auction."
The Zondii team created the handheld device, testing it out on New England wool growers who could instantly find out their wool's micron without a wool classer, or having to send it to a laboratory to be tested.
The technology earned the team at Zondii a spot in the Australian Technologies Competition.
Nearly 100 companies entered their innovations into the 13th annual awards, with 21 finalists announced.
Other finalists include: Brauz, technology connecting customers to retail staff; Fluger, an online booking and patient management system for the health industry and Verbotics, a robotic automation for welding.
Judges of the awards are looking for designs that will change the world for the better.
They connected all finalists with investors, mentors and industry experts, all with the goal of helping the ventures to grow.
Ms McGregor said Zondii experts were now working on technologies that allowed consumers to authenticate Manula honey and other organic foods.
"We're looking at real time smartphone verification," Ms McGregor said.
Finalists will now have to pitch their technologies to a live Q&A with the judges, before 10 winners, including an overall winner of Technology Company of the Year are announced in events to take place across Melbourne and Sydney later this month.
