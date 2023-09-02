In case they forgot, OVA captain Sam Higgins reminded his teammates that there was still work to be done after the side captured a fourth straight minor premiership.
In an impassioned speech after OVA's clinical 2-0 defeat of Demon Knights in a final round clash at a sun-drenched Gipps Street on Saturday afternoon, September 2, the Mushies veteran told his teammates to "have a beer and have a laugh" that night.
"Then we get stuck back into it, and go to the next level, right?" he said, adding that he was "not happy" with just the minor premiership.
"There's another one to go with it," he said.
Oxley Vale Attunga needed a win against Demon Knights to ensure they finished ahead of South Armidale heading into the sides' major semi-final clash in Tamworth next Saturday.
Chasing a second straight premiership and a third title in four years (the 2021 finals were abandoned due to COVID-19), Mushies will not commence this year's post-season undefeated like they did in 2020 and 2022 and would have done in 2021.
South Armidale snapped their remarkable 49-game unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory at Gipps Street in April. And then in July, Souths beat Mushies 1-0 in Armidale.
They were the reigning premiers' only losses since round one in 2020.
OVA coach Tim Coates said it was "nice" to claim another minor premiership, "but the job's half done".
Read also:
The side's "composure" and "experience" were key to their continued success, he said.
However, he added: "We get called Dad's Army, but three of those kids that started today [Saturday] are 18 and under."
Against Demon Knights, Riley Russell - the player of the match - struck first when he put away an precise Mitchell O'Keefe cross in the first half before a DK own goal after the break put the result beyond doubt.
South Armidale beat East Armidale 2-1 on Saturday to finish two points behind OVA on the ladder, while Armidale City Westside and Moore Creek will meet in the elimination final on Saturday, September 9.
OVA also one a fourth consecutive club championship.
