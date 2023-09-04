Today I'm saying farewell to The Armidale Express, and the New England region.
It comes 18 years to the week since I first arrived in New England as a young journalist to start work at the Tenterfield Star. That was the first week of September in 2005.
After my time in Tenterfield I worked at the Macleay Argus in Kempsey before returning to the New England region in 2008 to edit The Inverell Times.
Then 10 years ago this month, in September 2013, I started in a new role as group editor, looking after a cluster of papers that included The Inverell Times, Tenterfield Star, Moree Champion and Glen Innes Examiner.
My move to Armidale came in 2016 when The Express was moved into my group following a restructure.
Since then it has been an honour and a privilege to be a part of the local community, as the Express has shared in personal triumphs and tragedies, and reported on the major issues in the region.
It was in early 2020, just weeks after the pandemic had forced many local businesses to shut their doors and most of us had to spend our days at home.
On March 17 that year - a date seared into my memory - we left the Express office and started working from home in a move that eventually became permanent.
The printed edition of the Express soon stopped for several months during the worst period of the pandemic.
Fortunately that wasn't permanent and we have seen life get back to normal since then.
Thank you to everyone who got in contact with story tips, or feedback, or just sent an email to say hi.
I wish the next editor all the best as they take on the job of working with a team of journalists reporting on one of the best locations in the country.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
