One month to go before giving anglers the official go-ahead to cast their lures into New England streams for the 2023-24 trout season, NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) said conditions were looking good.
Rules for artificial fly and lure streams apply from the start of the October long weekend marking a six-month window of fishing allowances in New England waters before the season closes again throughout the winter months.
According to the NSW DPI, the New England region is set for a strong season of trout fishing given current conditions, however lower than average rainfall is expected which the DPI assumes could affect the season.
Recreation fishing contributes a huge $3.4 billion to the NSW economy every year, creating more than 14,000 jobs across the state.
River levels at the moment are low compared to the past three years when the region recorded above-average rainfall, however, according to DPI, fishing clubs including the New England Trout Acclimatisation Society (NETAS) have reported that local streams are in good condition and running well with plenty of fish.
All rivers in the New England region are stocked by the Dutton Trout Hatchery, NSW DPI is expecting an excellent stocking season ahead, with about two million trout in the hatchery currently.
The New England region will receive 1,275,500 fry and fingerlings from the Dutton Trout Hatchery to help boost trout fishing opportunities for locals and visitors.
Dean Williams from Deano's Springwater Smoked Trout says that despite the drier-than-usual conditions there are still plenty of great waters around.
"We could definitely use a bit of rain, there's no doubt about it, but the last two seasons have had amazing success rates with the stocking operations from Dutton Hatchery," he says.
The fifth Guyra Troutfest is to be held over the long weekend from September 29 until October 2 and will coincide with the opening of the trout fishing season.
The popular event celebrates the region and town as one of the state's best trout fishing destinations and includes an assortment of related activities including a kid's fishing clinic, an adults Fly Fishing workshop, lure making workshop as well as a photography competition and a poet's breakfast with youth poetry competition.
Committee member Michelle Murray says the main aim of Troutfest is to encourage business into town and to promote Guyra's tourism and fishing attractions.
"Troutfest is a celebration of the opening of the trout season, we aim to bring in as many visitors to the town as we can and show off what we have to offer in Guyra.
We anticipate that this year is going to be the largest festival of this kind we have held and I am really looking forward to it, I'm also really looking forward to what looks like a great season of fishing with perfectly favourable conditions in the region, she said."
