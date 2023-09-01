The Armidale Express
Fishing season in New England to follow lower than average rainfall

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
September 2 2023 - 6:00am
Trout from Ebor's Dutton Trout Hatchery. Picture from file
One month to go before giving anglers the official go-ahead to cast their lures into New England streams for the 2023-24 trout season, NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) said conditions were looking good.

