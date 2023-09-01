The Armidale Express
NERAM announces new date for Packsaddle 2023

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 11:47am
Packsaddlers from left Merran Pearson, Moira Lloyd, Sue Fisher, Liz Fulloon, Michelle Schouten and Alison Wright with some of the art work will be on display and for sale during Packsaddle 2023.
ART LOVERS will be able to trot along to the 2023 Packsaddle fundraiser a little earlier than usual in 2023, with the event opening on September 8.

