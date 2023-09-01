The first Packsaddle exhibitions were held in the sitting-room at "Packsaddle", the Armidale home of Beverley and Owen Wright, hence the name. The sell-out exhibitions at "Packsaddle" soon outgrew that space. Next the Council Chambers were used - with the caveat that no marks could be made on the walls. Paintings were stacked on the floor and hung on temporary screens borrowed from the Tech. Pat Elkin recalls: "It looked more like a disposal sale than anything, but the paintings were first-rate and we sold well".