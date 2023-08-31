NSW Fair Trading Building Inspectors have been moving across the New England region as part of a state-wide blitz.
Armidale is part of a five-day compliance operation which has already seen building inspectors on sites at Gunnedah and Tamworth.
About 10 fines were handed out to builders across the two regions.
Inspectors planned to visit up to 45 residential building sites across the region with the focus on knockdown and rebuild projects.
They will be looking for unlicensed contracting work and ensuring builder's signage is visible, to identify the building work and the name and details of the licensee.
Inspectors will also check if contractors have the appropriate Home Building Compensation Fund insurance.
Those caught without the required trade licenses for carrying out this work can expect to be fined.
NSW Fair Trading Assistant Building Commissioner Matthew Whitton said the inspections are for maintaining industry standards.
"There has been significant knockdown and rebuild activity in the residential building sector in NSW recently," Mr Whitton said.
"We've visited sites in Sydney, Albury, the Hunter Valley, Port Macquarie, Wagga Wagga and Wollongong this year.
"We are taking a proactive approach to ensure building projects are appropriately licensed and complying with the right standards.
"Home Building Compensation insurance is critical to protecting buyers and consumers if work cannot be completed on the project.
"These inspections are part of the Construct NSW transformation strategy to restore confidence in our residential building market."
Inspectors recently visited 42 sites in the north-east of NSW, including Byron Bay, Ballina and Cudgen during a similar blitz.
They found sites were largely compliant but issued seven warnings and four fines.
The most common issue was sites not displaying the correct signage.
