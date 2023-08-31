101 Beardy Street, at the old R, Noble's Sales and Parts store, is the site of the brand-new Welders Dog Brewery and Function Centre.
With the official opening on Friday, September 1, the first day of Spring, Co-founder Tom Croft said the Welders Dog crew was looking forward to new beginnings and exciting opportunities.
"We had our brewery over on the industrial side of town," he said, "but there was no public presence there.
"Since the brewery began, we have always known we needed a spiritual home so to speak.
"We were finding a lot of people in town weren't aware that we actually brewed our own beers, despite us having been brewing for close to 10 years now.
"We love our bar on the corner, but obviously, we could not fit the brewery in there.
"What actually happened is that we were in the Ross Noble spare parts store buying some nuts and bolts for the brewery and Ross mentioned to us he was planning on retirement and that the building itself may become available," he said.
Tom and co-founder Dan Emery loved the space from the very start and were thoroughly impressed with the beautiful natural features and wonderful, interesting history of the building, with the huge Oregon beams that were imported from Canada.
"The building fits our needs perfectly. There is perfect space for the brewery itself but then there is also the front of house and patron area plus the opportunity to expand with a beer garden and interact the customer service side with our operations of the brewery as well.
"It's a perfect mix of that kind of industrial use and that customer frontage. We are excited to show off the inside of this beautiful old building that people would have driven past a thousand times but maybe were unaware of what it was actually like."
The new location will be able to cater for 250 customers, which is well in excess of the current Armidale, Tamworth and Inverell bars, and will effectively double the team's capacity with four more fermenters and a three-vessel steam brew house.
To complement the fine craft ales the bar has quickly become well known for providing, the brewery will also serve as an attractive live performance destination for travelling musicians with a state of the art digital in-house PA system and raised stage on offer, complete with a house mini grand piano.
Tom said he hopes the venue can help revitalise the inner west side of town and mark a return to the glory days of the Armidale club that burnt down in suspicious circumstances in 2016.
"We want to have a real focus on the live music side of things, with a purpose-made stage, the professional audio set up plus capacity for a good crowd," he said.
By December, there will be a sub-tenant in operation, Herd Coffees and Herb Bar, that will enable the site to have a presence from 5 or 6am right through to the evening.
At the moment the function side of the Welders Dog will be open once a week on Fridays until probably the end of the year, Tom said.
"There will be free entry, high-quality live music with an emphasis on local acts, the freshest beers you can get and amazing food in the form of Fat Butcher BBQ which is Dale's downtown meats and also Buddha Belly, a local high-quality chef," he said.
"We also need to emphasise that the space will evolve over time."
The business owner said they will build their own kitchen eventually, and it will have a beer garden and a relaxed space for families and kids, right in the heart of town.
"We are just really excited to have our own, adaptable space where we can host weddings, conferences, live music, who knows maybe even comedy, speeches, talks," he said.
"We are just really looking forward to creating a space that the community has and can be proud of for creating live events and entertainment and where local audiences can have a place to come and enjoy."
