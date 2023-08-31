YOU'RE on a click and a promise tonight if you fancy a curry, with Uber Eats now live across Armidale.
Just boot up, log in and click for your fave dish. From curry (in a hurry) to kebabs (cooked slow), Uber Eats is now delivering dishes from a number of city restaurants to your doorstep.
On the menu from one of the participating restaurants, An Indian Affair, is butter chicken and chilli naan bread.
"It's the perfect 'go to' for cold nights," assistant chef Sanjog Singh said.
"Butter chicken travels well and it's extremely popular."
He's been cooking up curries at the Rusden Street restaurant for the past eight months, bringing his culinary skills to the kitchen here from his hometown Haryana, in north India.
Other eateries on board with Uber Eats include R&H Curry House in Dangar Street and ISPA Kebabs in Centro.
"Uber Eats have seen a growing demand in Armidale and look forward to launching into the area," a spokesperson said.
"Uber Eats is now live in more than 40 cities and towns across the country, generating demand for thousands of small businesses in regional locations."
Armidale is one of 13 new locations in regional centres including Bathurst, Coffs Harbour and Gladstone, Lismore, Nowra, Alice Springs, Orange and Port Macquarie.
More locations will be announced by the end of September.
To celebrate the arrival of Uber Eats in Armidale, Uber Eats is offering $25 off your next four orders, using the promo code AUCL2308.
The offers ends on October 1.
