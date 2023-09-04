The Armidale Express
Girl Guides is a worldwide organisation and have a unique and celebrated history in Armidale.

September 5 2023 - 5:30am
Future Leaders: From left, Girl Guides Lucy, Neave, Lara and Eve at the Girl Guides Hall in Armidale. Photo Heath Forsyth.
For girls between the ages of 7-14 who might be interested in trying out Girl Guides, Armidale Girl Guides is currently undertaking a recruitment drive and welcoming potential newcomers to give the guides a go.

