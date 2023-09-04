For girls between the ages of 7-14 who might be interested in trying out Girl Guides, Armidale Girl Guides is currently undertaking a recruitment drive and welcoming potential newcomers to give the guides a go.
The Armidale Girl Guides chapter is closing in on 100 years of operations, with the centenary celebrations set to occur in 2025 and they want to share in the celebrations with as many new recruits as possible.
Guides District Manager Amanda Cooper says it's a remarkable history and they are looking forward to celebrating the significant milestone with guides of old as well as brand new members from all over the region.
In Other News:
According to the Armidale and District Historical Society, The Armidale Express reported on the opening of the Armidale Guides movement on May 8 1925.'The centenary will be an event that will be open to people from the community and from other Girl Guides chapters.'
'Anyone who has had any history with the Girl Guides is invited to attend that particular event but also to be involved with the Guides going forward into the next century,' she says.
'Guiding is diverse, it's not just craft, it's not just traditional girl activities, it's adventurous, it's fun, it's leadership, it's sporty, it's outdoors, it's about developing themselves and about helping other people and doing service.'
'Guides encourage a wide audience of participation so it's always really lovely to hold come and try nights at the hall, sometimes we do these kinds of targeted promotions so people have the chance to say 'Oh! Girl Guides, I remember that, and they realise that it is still around.
'It's a chance to let others know that Girl Guides is here and thriving.'
'For those who may be unaware, Girl Guides is a worldwide organisation, we want to make an effort to keep it really young and modern and at the same time pay homage to the traditions and history of the Guides.'
Girl Guides meet up at the Allingham Street hall once a week from 5:15 to 6:30 pm and at the moment it is on a Thursday but that can vary depending on the scheduling of the girls and the leadership group which offers a lot of flexibility.
'Outdoors is a really important fundamental of Girl Guides, so we might organise a hike, or an outdoor camp, a trip to local forests, boating, sailing or archery.'
'Occasionally we organise trips to Tamworth Guides where we have a Guides property and we make it a fun adventurous camp meet with archery and ropes and all kinds of fun activities for the Girls.'
'We are also on the hunt for new leaders as well as part of the recruitment drive,' says Amanda.
"You don't necessarily need to be on board as a leader either, you might want to become a unit helper, essentially a member who helps out but does not do the leadership training whereas a volunteer takes more of that leadership role within the groups.'
'We always say that when you join Girl Guides, it's for life, it's like a club where people can share all experiences together and that often extends outside of the Guides directly into everyday life.'
'The commonality is that they share a bond of the guides and that history together.'
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.