Maureen Anne Smith inquest: Nursing audit at Glen Innes Hospital recommended

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated August 30 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 5:00pm
Glen Innes District Hospital. Picture from file
Glen Innes District Hospital. Picture from file

A CORONER has recommended nursing records at Glen Innes Hospital be audited every six months, following the death of a 75-year-old grandmother from septicaemia.

Local News

