Ellen Arney knows she has big shoes to fill managing her parents' Inverbrackie Border Leicester stud in South Australia, but she is up for the challenge.
The 25-year-old graduate from the University of New England took on the running of the Finniss-based stud from her parents Lynton and Claire in 2022.
While a student at UNE, Ellen completed a double degree in Agriculture and Business.
Her parents positioned the stud at the forefront of the breed with a strong commercial focus and a quick search of the Sheep Genetics database shows 458 rams in the top 500 ranked on the Border Leicester cross index have an Inverbrackie prefix.
But the Arneys have worked equally as hard on ensuring these sheep also have good structure.
Ellen says it is a "bit nerve wracking" knowing other studs will be trying to overtake these rankings but she is really enthusiastic about the huge opportunity she has been given to make her own mark on the industry, especially with Lynton continuing to be a mentor.
She has no plans for any big changes to the successful breeding program that has seen their clients spread across NSW, Vic and SA.
Ellen is a firm believer in her parents' philosophy of measuring as many traits as possible to make the best management decisions, with Inverbrackie sheep having figures for more than 20 measured traits.
She also sees the benefit of giving their clients a plethora of Australian Sheep Breeding Values so they can select the rams that best suit their flocks.
Growing up, Ellen and her younger sister Lauren spent plenty of time helping out on the farm but it was a chance to pick 10 stud ewes each for their 13th birthdays from the Inverbrackie stud that led to them becoming really involved.
"I always knew Dad picked half on figures and half on looks but I took it a bit too literally and chose five just on good looks and five on figures," Ellen said.
She was relieved when her father gave her the opportunity to make amends and swap a few of her original picks.
Ellen still has her first ram sale cheque for $4000 in a photo frame.
The ewes belonging to the siblings are still run within the Inverbrackie flock.
After finishing school, Ellen spent seven months at one of Jumbuck Pastoral's stations near Coober Pedy in the North West Pastoral zone. The remainder of her gap year she spent at home on the farm.
From there she completed the double degree at UNE, which confirmed to her her interest was in sheep genetics.
On her return to South Australia, Ellen lived in the Barossa Valley for about six months working a harvest and vintage, but COVID brought forward her move home in mid 2020, something she has no regrets about.
She really enjoys the diversity of managing the stud - which comprises about 850 stud ewes - from analysing pregnancy scanning data to weighing each lamb and giving the mother a maternal score to spending time with their ram clients.
Ellen acknowledges there is growing competition from composites but believes Border Leicester-Merino ewes still have a strong place as prime lamb mothers.
"You have your wool from the Merinos and all that maternal ability of the Border Leicester to produce more twins and raise them with better growths in the lambs, and the hybrid vigour of the two breeds," she said.
In the next five years, Ellen says early growth and fertility will remain key traits in their stud but she also wants to put more pressure on lifting the flock's eating quality and breeding finer wool sheep where prices are higher. There may also be opportunities to measure the carbon output of individual animals in the flock.
Ellen is excited about the wide range of new technologies available to the sheep industry, particularly DNA flock profile testing.
"Instead of people going back to the studs every year because they think they are buying good rams they will be able to see the genetic gain," she said.
"It will put pressure on us to do even better but that is not a bad thing."
Lynton has plenty of faith in Ellen's abilities as stud manager and says the five-year ownership transition they have agreed to is working well.
He says the stud's succession plan gives Ellen a similar opportunity to the one he was given by his own father to buy his Border Leicester flock back in 1989.
"I have really enjoyed breeding good sheep but now it is Ellen's turn," he said.
"What really showed us she wanted to do this was when she signed up for a shearer training course at Jamestown last year and then she went and did her owner classers (certificate)," he said.
This year Inverbrackie will offer about 400 rams in its annual ram sale on October 11 - about 80 more than in 2022.
For the first time videos of each lot will be shown on a TV screen during the auction rather than every ram being run into the ring, although they will all be penned for inspection.
