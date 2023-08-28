Campaign to start in Voice referendum. Are you ready?

With the Prime Minister set to announce the date for The Voice referendum this week, the push for the 'Yes' case is coming to Armidale.
Tonight's event at Armidale Town Hall is the first official event by either side of the debate to our city, with Thomas Mayo - one of the key signatories to the Uluru Statement from the Heart - the guest speaker to explain the Yes case for changing the constitution.
The need for information about what we all have to vote on is imminent. On Wednesday the Prime Minister is expected to announce the long-awaited date as October 14.
That will set off the official campaign for the referendum, where 17.5 million eligible voters will be asked if they approve of a proposed alteration to the Australian Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to the parliament and the executive government.
We're asking our readers to share their views in an online survey conducted by ACM's research team at Chi Squared. ACM is the publisher of The Express. We're inviting readers to tell us how they intend to vote in October and why, which you can do by clicking on this link.
It would be great to hear from all sides in this debate, whether you're in favour or against the change to the constitution.
Meanwhile, as the campaign comes to Armidale this week with the 'yes' case, we also look forward to hearing from the 'no' case and hope they will also be holding an event locally so Armidale residents can hear both sides of the debate before we have to vote.
Northern Tablelands for Yes group and reconciliation group ANTaR Armidale have co-sponsored Mr Mayo to speak tonight at Armidale Town Hall. It starts at 5.15pm and the event is free, however, bookings are essential on the Humanitix website.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.