Campaign to start in Voice referendum. Are you ready?

August 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Thomas Mayo says the 'yes' campaign will hear those who want more information. Picture Getty Images
With the Prime Minister set to announce the date for The Voice referendum this week, the push for the 'Yes' case is coming to Armidale.

