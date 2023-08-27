The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New England Rugby: Armidale beat Tamworth 24-17 in minor semi-final thriller

SN
By Samantha Newsam
August 28 2023 - 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blues' players celebrate their thrilling minor semi-final win over Tamworth.
Blues' players celebrate their thrilling minor semi-final win over Tamworth.

One of Armidale coach Riley Hopwood's key messages to his players before Sunday's minor semi-final against Tamworth was to play for the 80 minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.