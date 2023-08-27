The Narwan Eels men and Tingha Tigers women have etched their names into the Group 19 rugby league history books with back-to-back title wins.
The defending champions bagged the trophies in the top tier grand finals at Bellevue Oval on Sunday.
Scores:
Top tier:
Men - Narwan Eels defeated Inverell Hawks 34-22.
League tag - Tingha Tigers defeated Bingara Missiles 8-nil.
Under 18s - Glen Innes Magpies defeated Narwan Eels 30-26
Consolotion Plate:
Men's - Bingara Bullets beat Tingha Tigers 20-12
League tag - Guyra Spudettes defeated Walcha-Uralla Jillaroos 14-4
More to come.
