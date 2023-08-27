The Armidale Express
Armidale Rotary marks 90 years of service to the community

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated August 27 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 6:22pm
Rotary Club of Armidale president Ray Chappell. The club is one of the largest and longest serving Rotary Clubs outside Sydney and Melbourne.
ONE hundred guests will celebrate 90 years of the Rotary Club of Armidale on August 25.

Lydia Roberts

