ONE hundred guests will celebrate 90 years of the Rotary Club of Armidale on August 25.
Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland will lead the dignitaries in marking the milestone.
"The Rotary Club of Armidale was chartered on August 25 1933 and is now one of the largest and longest serving Rotary Clubs outside Sydney and Melbourne," Rotary Club of Armidale president Ray Chappell said.
"The club has served the community of Armidale with many worthwhile projects and events over those 90 years and on Friday current and past club members, Rotary officials, community leaders and members of other local Rotary clubs will reflect on the achievements of the club over that time."
The event will be held at Armidale City Bowling Club and starts at 6pm.
Speakers include past district governor Neville Parsons, past president Doug Hewitt and a talk on the club's history by past president Andrew Murray.
"The Rotary motto of 'service above self' has been the guiding light of this club through all those years," Mr Chappell said.
"That is certainly true today, as we see whenever there is a call to action.
"It's why we can always confidently take on yet another project, whether large or small. There are always members ready to put up their hands and get involved."
The first president of the Rotary Club of Armidale was Clifford Russell Richardson.
Born on June 21, 1890 in Armidale, NSW he attended The Armidale School and aged 24 years and single, he enlisted in 1914 as a captain in the 2nd Battalion, A Company.
"Cliff"served in Egypt and Gallipoli. Landing at Gallipoli, he was severely wounded in the right arm on May 9, 1915 and moved to a Manchester hospital. In August 1915, he returned to Australia on the HMAT Ballarat.
He was awarded the Military Cross near Gaba Tepe, Gallipoli on April 25, 1916.
