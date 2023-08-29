A FUGITIVE who posed as a "pile of clothes" to evade police has been sent to jail.
Armidale Magistrate Mark Richardson described 31-year-old Dwayne Daley as a violent man and sentenced him to at least three months in prison.
"You have a history of violence and have breached an AVO [apprehended violence order], so I am sentencing you to prison and when released from jail, you must undertake an anger management program," Magistrate Richardson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Daley was taken into custody at Armidale Local Court on August 24.
He had pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and twice using a carriage service to threaten to kill a person.
In police evidence tendered to court, it said Daley had known his victim for at least six years.
He was convicted of assaulting her on two separate occasions, on June 4 then on July 2, 2022.
In the first assault Daley hit out with the back of his fist, giving his victim a black eye. She fled the home, police said.
Then on July 2, Daley left threatening voicemail messages.
"Daley then left a voice message on the victim's phone, saying, 'I am going to kill you', 'I am going to cut your head off' and 'you are coming home in a body bag'."
The victim went to police to report the matter and make a statement.
On July 14, police went to the victim's home where Daley was found "crouched in a ball in one of the bedrooms, pretending to be a pile of clothes", police said.
Daley was arrested and taken to Armidale Police Station.
In court, defence solicitor Nicole Polyakova said her client was called to the victim's home and he "was only there for 10 minutes before the police arrived".
She asked the magistrate to leave Daley under his current bond, arguing he has to care for his mother, who has diabetes and lupus.
But Magistrate Richardson was unconvinced.
He noted Daley had been evading police after the June 4 incident and refused to maintain the defendant's bail.
Upon release from jail, Daley must also serve 40 hours community service and be under the supervision of a community corrections order for 18 months.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.