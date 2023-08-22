The AFL North West season wraps up this Saturday with the league's senior grand finals but, in the lead up to that, the season's top performers have been honoured.
The organisation held their online awards ceremony on Tuesday evening for the women and will hold the men's honours on Wednesday.
Tamworth Swans' Sophie Ranken took out the top gong as 2023's best and fairest.
Previous winner, Inverell Saints' Gabby Mooney was the runner-up with Tamworth Kangaroos' Lauren Appleby in third.
Appleby received an accolade of her own as the rising star of the competition.
Gunnedah's Apryl Bailey was the leading goal-scorer for the year with 24 in front of the Swans' Anishah Burnes on 20.
The men's awards will be held at 7.30pm on Wednesday on the AFL North West Facebook page.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.