Our Future

Squadron Energy targets students in New England region for future in renewables sector

By Staff Writers
August 22 2023 - 5:30am
Squadron Energy is offering STEM scholarships at Inverell High and Macintyre High schools to upskill the next generation in renewables.
Squadron Energy is providing scholarships in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for students in the New England region, which will give young people skills that are relevant to the renewables sector.

