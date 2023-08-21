The under 18s preliminary final fixture was a hard-fought battle between the Guyra Super Spuds and the Narwan Eels.
Both sides were fighting for a spot in next week's grand final to face minor premiers, the Glen Innes Magpies.
Narwan were up 14-8 at half-time and went on to win the match 26-22.
Other results from the preliminary finals including:
League tag Plate:
Walcha-Uralla 16 defeated Narwan Eels 8
Top tier league tag: Warialda Wombats 8 defeated by Bingara Bullets 18
The grand finals will be played on Sunday, August 27 at Armidale's Bellevue Oval.
9.30 League tag Plate: Guyra Super Spuds versus Walcha-Uralla
10.45am Men's Plate: Bingara Bullets versus Tingha Tigers
12.20pm League tag top tier: Tingha Tigers versus Bingara Bullets
1.40pm Under 18s: Glen Innes Magpies versus Narwan Eels
3pm Men's top tier: Narwan Eels versus Inverell Hawks
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.