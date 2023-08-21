ON a rainy night in April, mother-of-seven Leticia Irving knew she shouldn't be driving, having just smoked cannabis and having had her licence suspended.
But early that evening, Irving had received a phone call from her 12-year-old son, who was "stuck somewhere", solicitor Guy Newby told Armidale Local Court on August 21.
Wanting to help her son, Irving decided to get behind the wheel of her black Holden Barina and try to locate him.
The decision landed Irving in court, where she pleaded guilty to driving with an illicit drug in her blood and driving while suspended.
In a statement, police said Irving had been stopped about 10.50pm on April 24 in Kentucky Street, Armidale, for a random breath test.
"The circumstances were [Irving] was driving in the wet and with a child under the age of 16 in the car," police said.
"When she was tested, Irving said, 'I had two cones tonight before driving'."
In her defence, Mr Newby said the 39-year-old mother had wanted to assist her son.
"I know she's a 'shot duck' in regards to the driving offence, however, my client still needs her licence and if convicted, she could lose her employment and be forced on to Centrelink benefits," Mr Newby said.
But Magistrate Mark Richardson remained unimpressed.
He disqualified Irving from driving for eight months, saying she would face a prison sentence if she chose to drive again in that time.
