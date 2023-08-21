A POLICE chase that started in a Tenterfield caravan park and ended in a paddock near Glen Innes has landed a Queensland man behind bars.
Dane Bailey-Owttrim, of Kippa-Ring, Queensland, was refused bail after appearing before Armidale Local Court on August 21.
The unemployed 25-year-old is facing nine charges relating to the chase, as well as being wanted by Queensland Police on a number of outstanding warrants.
Magistrate Mark Richardson deemed Bailey-Owttrim a flight risk and ordered him to remain in custody in Tamworth Correctional Centre until the matter returns to court later this year.
The chase started about 12.30pm on August 17, according to police evidence tendered to court.
Police went to Tenterfield Lodge and Caravan Park, in Manners Street, to check on an unregistered vehicle.
"[Bailey-Owttrim] was seen to leave the premises and travel east along Manners Street," police said.
Officers soon gave chase, clocking the defendant driving the stolen, unregistered Nissan X-trail up to 80km/h in a 50km/h zone.
The driver went through a stop sign and turned into Wood Street, where police noticed he was wearing a black, hooded top.
The pursuit continued along Rouse Street and then out of town on to a farm, between Tenterfield and Glen Innes, where Bailey-Owttrim abruptly stopped in the dirt driveway and started running across paddocks.
He crossed a creek and made towards the New England Highway, jumping a barbed wire fence.
But Bailey-Owttrim was out-run by police officers, who caught him and took him to Glen Innes Police Station.
Police said a search later revealed illicit drugs and a knife in the stolen car. Bailey-Owttrim's driver's licence had also been cancelled.
He is facing a total of nine charges in NSW, including dangerous driving, failing to stop during a police pursuit, driving a conveyance without consent, driving recklessly, entering a property without consent and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Bailey-Owttrim did not enter a plea.
The matter is due to return to court in November.
