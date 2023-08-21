The Armidale Express
Crime

Bingara fire: A 33 year old man appears at Inverell Local Court

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated August 21 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 4:30pm
Christopher Daff is accused of deliberately sparking a Bushfire that burnt an estimated 40 ha near Bingara
Christopher Daff is accused of deliberately sparking a Bushfire that burnt an estimated 40 ha near Bingara

A man accused of deliberately lighting a fire in bushland in New England has been detained for a mental health assessment after he appeared in Inverell Local Court.

