BUBBLES and baubles flowed freely at NERAM on August 18, at the opening of two different exhibitions.
At least 50 people were welcomed to the night by museum Rachael Parsons, resplendent in pink and effusive about the exhibitions.
"It's a huge weekend as we celebrate the artistry of the LGBTQI community, as well as the paintings of Sally Stokes; linger over these paintings and you will hear their song emerge."
READ ALSO:
Fluid Flax is a celebration of textile and fibre crafts by queer and/or non-binary artists.
Hidden Songs features expressive landscapes by Sally Stokes.
Fluid Flax is part of the Winter Blooming Festival that runs from August 18-20. It features six artists who identify as queer and/or non-binary, working with traditionally crafts such as crochet, embroidery, knitting, quilting and textiles.
Exhibiting artists include Liam Benson, Blake Griffiths, Phil Ferguson, Kate Just, Dennis Golding and Trevor Smith.
Sally Stokes' Hidden Songs features colourful landscapes that embody a sense of place beyond the physical act of seeing.
This exhibition is held in partnership with AK Bellinger Gallery.
Browse our gallery to see more of the crowd at the opening night.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.