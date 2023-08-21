Matildas results worth more than a public holiday

Wasn't it lovely to hear the sound of rain falling late last week! Here's hoping for more through spring.
I can't help but think the weather was in some way reflecting the mood of Australians though.
The Matildas played well but missed when it mattered in Wednesday night's FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final against England.
The result is understandably disheartening, but far from a failure.
In fact the Matildas have gone further and higher than any Aussie soccer team in history - male or female - in reaching the third-place playoff.
And last Wednesday's semi was watched by a record-smashing 11 million+ TV viewers - that's the highest ever television audience for any broadcast event in the country.
To put that in perspective, Australia's total population is a little over 25 million, so nearly half the country was tuned in - along with many more millions around the globe.
There was talk in the lead up to the finals that a public holiday was an option being considered should the Matildas win the World Cup.
Seriously?!
Let's celebrate the sheer greatness of the women's game by knocking off work early and ordering beers from our already stretched hospitality workers and their employers pushed to pay penalty rates for the honour?
That's a spot kick deserving of missing the net altogether.
Quite rightly, the conversation turned to improving support for women in sport, in particular funding them appropriately.
When England played Spain on Sunday night, they were playing for a $10.5million winners' pay packet.
That's just a quarter of what Argentina took home ($42m) from the men's World Cup in Qatar last year.
It's certainly an improvement on the past, where up until the 2007 tournament, women did not play for any World Cup prize money at all.
Given the Matildas have united the country as rarely seen before and drawn audiences far and above anything yet seen in Australia - both in person and on television - there can be no arguments over women's sport being the poor sibling to their male counterparts anymore.
Show them the money!
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
