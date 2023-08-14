Nostalgia over rail amid a fierce debate

All aboard! The train is coming.
On the weekend a steam train, operated by Transport Heritage NSW, arrived in the New England region, and next weekend the train will be running between Armidale and Uralla in what has been billed as The 2023 New England Steam Tour.
It's a piece of nostalgia. For many it revives memories of a time when people were more likely to depart for travel from a station platform than an airport lounge.
Indeed, the first leg of the tour, around Tamworth and Werris Creek on the weekend just gone, was so popular with the public that tickets sold out and 4500 travellers climbed into the train's cabins.
But are we talking nostalgia, or is the railway viable in our region into the future? Particularly north of Armidale.
In what has been one of the most passionately debated topics, locally, in recent years, the debate about whether trains should returned north of Armidale, or if the planned rail trail should proceed as a tourist attraction, continues.
On Monday evening, last week, the pro-trains group who oppose the rail trail and want to see passenger trains travelling north again, held a local meeting.
Its president Matthew Tieney told the meeting the proposals presented by Trains North were "plausible and achievable and use the line for its intended purpose, to carry trains".
For Armidale mayor Sam Coupland, an advocate of the rail trail and the potential tourism boom for the region, the rail trail is progressing here.
He told me last week, the funding is locked in and now it's a matter of the lease being approved for both Armidale and Glen Innes councils to start work on the trail.
It would cover about 100km between the two towns.
But Trains North question the funding that has been announced. The lack of community consultation and business case are major obstacles to approval of a lease, Trains North secretary Karin Von Strokirch told me last week.
We wait to see what happens.
In the meantime, you can find more information and tickets for the visiting steam train at www.thnsw.com.au/new-england, or call 1300 11 55 99.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
