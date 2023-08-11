The Armidale Express
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Tamworth for Bush Summit

By Rachel Gray
Updated August 11 2023 - 10:29pm, first published 5:00pm
The Prime Minister has announced $38 million dollars to fund long-term trials of drought resilient farming practices, during his visit to Tamworth.

