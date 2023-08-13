The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Schools

An Evening with Armidale Community of Schools | Schools combine for first showcase after four-year break

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 13 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the first steps of the opening Acknowledgement of Country dance to the 'Firework' of a finale, everything was all right on the night at 'An Evening with ACOS' on Thursday, August 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.