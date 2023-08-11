The Armidale Express
The Wespac Rescue Helicopter has airlifted a woman to John Hunter Hospital with internal injuries sustained from a horse accident.

Updated August 11 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 12:50pm
A female in her 20s who was injured after falling from a horse on Thursday, has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

