A female in her 20s who was injured after falling from a horse on Thursday, has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
The woman sustained internal injuries to the stomach and abdomen area and was taken to Armidale Hospital by NSW ambulance.
The patient was initially stabilised at Armidale by hospital staff and the Helicopter Critical Medical Team.
She was airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Newcastle at 7.30pm Thursday.
On Friday, John Hunter Hospital confirmed the woman was in a stable condition.
