The Glen Innes Magpies have announced they will not contest Group 19 rugby league's second tier men's Plate finals series.
The Magpies announced on Friday morning they would be unable to field a men's team for their Sunday clash with the Bingara Bullets.
They will still field under 18s and league tag teams.
The Plate series will see teams placed from fifth through to eighth battle for a consolation-style trophy.
The Magpies have battled with injuries all season and players are unavailable and there are others who have not met the requirements to play finals.
The club confirmed they would have a maximum of 14 players available for coming games.
But even that was stretching it.
"The Magpies would like to say a huge thanks to Glen Innes Elks who lent to make it possible on a weekly basis to field a team," Magpies president Sam Schiffmann said.
"We wish them the best for their finals series.
"And wish our ladies and 18s the best of luck in their upcoming matches."
Schiffmann was grateful to the Glen Innes community for their support throughout the year and said the club did their best to get a team but it just didn't work out.
"It is great to have rugby league back on the paddock.
"It wasn't a decision that was made lightly.
"We would like to thank sponsors and supporters and we will be back next year."
The Magpies men's withdrawal follows that of the Uralla-Walcha men and the Inverell Hawks in the league tag Plate.
It leaves just Bingara and Tingha in contention for the men's Plate.
Group 19 have not announced any alternative plans for the finals format for those two teams.
Glen Innes' presentation night will be on September 2.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
